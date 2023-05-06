Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

