First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 251.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average is $97.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

