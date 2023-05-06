First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Stock Holdings Raised by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $46.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

