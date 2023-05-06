Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:FMX opened at $98.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.0138 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

