Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in FOX by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in FOX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FOX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 235.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 195,630 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. FOX’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

