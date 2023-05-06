FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Symbotic Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Symbotic in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYM has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Symbotic from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,203.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

