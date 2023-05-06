FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$21.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.03 and a 52 week high of C$27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.85%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

