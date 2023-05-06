FY2024 EPS Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Lifted by DA Davidson

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share.

HTBI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $340.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 50.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 46.4% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeTrust Bancshares

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $654,114.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,456.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 22,091 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $654,114.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,456.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $25,137.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,916.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $1,605,914. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

