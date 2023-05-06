FY2024 EPS Estimates for LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Decreased by DA Davidson

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for LINKBANCORP in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of LINKBANCORP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

Shares of LNKB stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. LINKBANCORP has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $89.27 million and a PE ratio of 19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth about $438,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LINKBANCORP news, Director David H. Koppenhaver acquired 102,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $800,022.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 396,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,160.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LINKBANCORP news, Director George Parmer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,993.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Koppenhaver acquired 102,567 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $800,022.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 396,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,160.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

