Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 1,428.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.8 %

GOOD stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $468.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Arthur S. Cooper purchased 3,600 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.