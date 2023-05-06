Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 1,058.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 450.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 682,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 349,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 655,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 218,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GMRE. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 1.9 %

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.02%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

