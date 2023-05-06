Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Golar LNG by 94.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 88.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $21.19 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

