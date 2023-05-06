Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $187,744.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $124,531.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $187,744.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,460. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $29.65 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $930.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

