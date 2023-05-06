Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HAS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 325.58%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

