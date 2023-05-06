HC Wainwright Raises electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Price Target to $10.00

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore Price Performance

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. electroCore has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On electroCore

About electroCore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in electroCore by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63,547 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.