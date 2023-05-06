HC Wainwright Raises electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Price Target to $10.00

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Shares of ECOR stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. electroCore has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
