ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

About ICL Group

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.