iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at B. Riley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IHRT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research downgraded iHeartMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.64.

iHeartMedia Trading Up 0.9 %

iHeartMedia stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 10,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at $742,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,164.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 122,018 shares of company stock worth $668,060. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,082,000 after acquiring an additional 105,422 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 5,546,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 665,400 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 8.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,031,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after buying an additional 308,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after buying an additional 437,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after buying an additional 118,163 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

