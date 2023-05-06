Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $903,124. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $112.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

