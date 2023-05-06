Insider Buying: CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Buys 3,050 Shares of Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CDW Stock Performance
NASDAQ CDW opened at $165.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.61 and a 200-day moving average of $186.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.
CDW Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.
Institutional Trading of CDW
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CDW by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CDW by 20,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 787,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 784,008 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,102,000 after purchasing an additional 717,782 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CDW by 373.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 874,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,345,000 after purchasing an additional 689,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $123,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.
