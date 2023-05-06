Insider Buying: East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) CEO Buys 11,900 Shares of Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 6.8 %

EWBC opened at $44.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,976,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,013,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,572,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 259,338 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,985,000 after purchasing an additional 671,054 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

