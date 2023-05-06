Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $331,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Weldon Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $625,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $26.84 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Core & Main by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Core & Main by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

