Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $1,425,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,166,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G opened at $39.86 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Genpact by 148.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.