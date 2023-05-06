Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells 1,622 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bastiano Sanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82.

On Thursday, March 16th, Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $348.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.67. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

