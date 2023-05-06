International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,587 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,082,000 after acquiring an additional 255,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,364,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 39,194 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80,305 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IBOC stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.98.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

