IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 85,515 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 207.2% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $118.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.22. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $134.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $941,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,237,721.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $4,866,675. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

