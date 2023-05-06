iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

IRTC opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.22. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.41.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Featured Stories

