iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,741,000.

NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $41.23 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

