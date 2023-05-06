iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

