James David Devries Buys 50,000 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stock

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) CEO James David Devries bought 50,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,131,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,573,256.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ADT Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.81. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). ADT had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of ADT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ADT by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,938 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ADT by 1,051.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 479,703 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 438,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ADT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,732,598 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.