James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $886,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

James J. Burns & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 251.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

