John Nuss Sells 10,000 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider John Nuss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,459,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of VTYX opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of -0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

VTYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

