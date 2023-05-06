KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 130.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KBH opened at $44.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

