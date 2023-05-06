Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,846 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,031,000 after buying an additional 583,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,385,000 after purchasing an additional 79,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

NYSE:K opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

