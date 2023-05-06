Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,250 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.