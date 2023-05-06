KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.61, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

