Kristy Friedrichs Sells 8,370 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 8,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $587,406.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65.

New Relic Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $72.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.19. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $80.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of New Relic by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on New Relic in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.