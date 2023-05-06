L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $187.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $183.21 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.18.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

