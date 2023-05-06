Ledyard National Bank Sells 4,048 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

