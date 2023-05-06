Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $113.44 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $115.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

