Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,109 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.60%.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

