Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 100,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UEC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after buying an additional 4,049,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after buying an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 30.1% during the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 13,626,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after buying an additional 3,156,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,966,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,836 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.98. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In related news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 773,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 773,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,452.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Abraham purchased 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,190.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

