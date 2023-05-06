Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,392 KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLXE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 2,691.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.04. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLX Energy Services ( NASDAQ:KLXE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLX Energy Services

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 4,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $48,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,921 shares in the company, valued at $667,829.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $55,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,777.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 4,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $48,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,921 shares in the company, valued at $667,829.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,211 shares of company stock worth $148,318. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLX Energy Services

(Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.