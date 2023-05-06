Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,230 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.6% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $22.75 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

