Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after buying an additional 1,074,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $59,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DLR opened at $96.42 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.64%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

