Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,955 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,418,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,871,000 after buying an additional 524,548 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 25,472 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after buying an additional 4,627,252 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,036,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 121,768 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 78.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 61,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 27,197 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

