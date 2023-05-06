Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

Primerica Trading Up 3.2 %

Primerica stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $195.69. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.41.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $2,409,119.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,843.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Stories

