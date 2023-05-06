Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Phreesia by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Phreesia by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $35,614.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,959.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $103,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $35,614.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,959.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,308 shares of company stock worth $727,880. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of PHR stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.07.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.