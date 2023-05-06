Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $389,000 Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after buying an additional 2,156,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,824,000 after purchasing an additional 316,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,031,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,915,000 after purchasing an additional 107,573 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.23. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CICC Research raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

