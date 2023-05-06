Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Uniti Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Uniti Group stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uniti Group

In other Uniti Group news, CEO Kenny Gunderman acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,244.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Stories

