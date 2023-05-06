Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $399,000 Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,992,000 after acquiring an additional 257,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 858,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,844 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.70.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $180.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.13.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.20%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Stories

